Solar energy farm proposed for Island Lake

An Oak Brook company on Thursday proposed building a solar energy array in Island Lake that could help power local businesses and homes.

It also could bring Island Lake some extra revenue.

The Continental Electrical Construction Co. is eyeing roughly 16 acres of village-owned land near the Interstate All Battery Center store, 333-A W. State Road, for the solar equipment.

Tim Montague, a commercial solar developer with Continental, pitched the proposal to the village board. He called it a "community solar" project, as opposed to private solar arrays on the roofs of homes or businesses.

Montague said the company would lease the land from the village. Continental then would finance the project, own the equipment and sell the energy to customers already on the ComEd power grid.

Village officials wouldn't have to lift a finger, he said.

A lease could pay $800 per acre annually, said real estate agent Cheryl Julcher, who represents the company. That amounts to about $12,800 a year or $320,000 over 25 years.

The company likes the site because it's near a ComEd electrical substation and is mostly behind commercial buildings, Julcher said.

"It's also a good candidate because it's not far from Cotton Creek School," she said.

"(It) could provide a great learning point for the kids," she said.

Trustees and audience members asked questions about solar power, the durability of solar panels and other related subjects before Montague wrapped up his presentation.

The board took no action.