Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/22/2017 11:14 AM

Kellogg's to close distribution center in Woodridge, cut 258 jobs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge and cut 258 jobs. The food company said it aims to help the town find ways to use the building, which it had leased.

    The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge and cut 258 jobs. The food company said it aims to help the town find ways to use the building, which it had leased.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

  • The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods including Pringles, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge and cut 258 jobs. The food company said it aims to help the town find ways to use the building, which it had leased.

    The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods including Pringles, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge and cut 258 jobs. The food company said it aims to help the town find ways to use the building, which it had leased.
    ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge this summer and cut 258 jobs.

The first layoff is expected about July 29 and end around Aug. 11, according to a WARN report filed with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The jobs include various positions in the distribution center, sales and merchandising, said Kellogg's spokesman Kris Charles.

"While this is the right move for the company to achieve our long-term objectives, it was a difficult decision because of its impact on employees," Charles said.

The company said it aims to help the village find ways to use or fill the building, at 9020 Murphy Road, which it had leased. The building opened in 2015.

In February, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg's announced it would change its distribution system for its U.S. snacks business. The new model is expected to help reduce complexity and cost while increasing profitability. The company already has started using the new system for its Pringles brand of products, Charles said.

"As the distribution shifts from our network to our retailers' networks, so too will the work," Charles said. "We've been actively engaged in conversations with some of our biggest retail partners who have expressed strong interest in hiring these employees for high-demand roles once the transition is complete. As a result, we are optimistic that our employees will find similar employment once this transition is complete."

Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham-Picek and a village spokesman were not immediately available for comment.

Cereal maker Kellogg's had $13 billion in sales for 2016 and more than 1,600 foods, including crackers and other snack foods under the brands Pringles, Keebler, Cheez-It, Famous Amos and others.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account