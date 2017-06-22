Kellogg's to close distribution center in Woodridge, cut 258 jobs

The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods including Pringles, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge and cut 258 jobs. The food company said it aims to help the town find ways to use the building, which it had leased. ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Kellogg Co., maker of cereals and snack foods, said it will close its distribution center in Woodridge this summer and cut 258 jobs.

The first layoff is expected about July 29 and end around Aug. 11, according to a WARN report filed with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The jobs include various positions in the distribution center, sales and merchandising, said Kellogg's spokesman Kris Charles.

"While this is the right move for the company to achieve our long-term objectives, it was a difficult decision because of its impact on employees," Charles said.

The company said it aims to help the village find ways to use or fill the building, at 9020 Murphy Road, which it had leased. The building opened in 2015.

In February, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based Kellogg's announced it would change its distribution system for its U.S. snacks business. The new model is expected to help reduce complexity and cost while increasing profitability. The company already has started using the new system for its Pringles brand of products, Charles said.

"As the distribution shifts from our network to our retailers' networks, so too will the work," Charles said. "We've been actively engaged in conversations with some of our biggest retail partners who have expressed strong interest in hiring these employees for high-demand roles once the transition is complete. As a result, we are optimistic that our employees will find similar employment once this transition is complete."

Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham-Picek and a village spokesman were not immediately available for comment.

Cereal maker Kellogg's had $13 billion in sales for 2016 and more than 1,600 foods, including crackers and other snack foods under the brands Pringles, Keebler, Cheez-It, Famous Amos and others.