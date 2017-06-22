Bartlett pub seeks live music, outdoor seating

As O'Hare's Pub continues settling into its new downtown Bartlett location, its owner is seeking permission for outdoor seating, live music inside and package liquor sales.

When the requests came before the village board Tuesday, Trustee Raymond Deyne said the sale of package beer and wine at such a business was his main concern.

Village President Kevin Wallace said the only other bar he knows of in the area to do such a thing is Prairie Station Pub in Hanover Park, but he doubted the aim was to be as competitively priced as a retail liquor store.

O'Hare's Pub relocated last October from another site in Bartlett to the plaza directly across Main Street from village hall and the police station.

Owner Peggy O'Hare Vance wants to add a seasonal outdoor seating area in front of the new location for about 18 people. A 3-foot-high fence around the area is required for the consumption of alcoholic beverages within. The request says that there would still be an accessible walkway in front of the business, including four feet of space between the fence and the curb.

Vance also is seeking permission for live acoustical music to be performed, but only for St. Patrick's Day and private special events.

All her requests require village approval of special-use permits. The plan commission will hold a public hearing, tentatively scheduled for Thursday, July 13, before making a recommendation to the village board, which must give final approval.