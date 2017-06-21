Woodridge Sam's Club closing at end of month

Many Sam's Club shoppers were turned away Wednesday in Woodridge as management closed for the day to tell employees the store will be shuttered permanently at the end of the month.

The membership-only bulk retailer, which opened in 1993 at 7300 Woodward Ave., will reopen for business Thursday and continue operating through June 30. The new hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's spokeswoman Amy Wyatt-Moore said the decision to close the Woodridge store came "after a careful and thoughtful review process."

"We continually review our company portfolio to make sure we are best positioned to achieve our long-term strategy," she said. "We are grateful to our members and the community who have given us the privilege of serving them."

Village spokesman Jack Knight said village officials learned of the impending closing on Wednesday.

"We're sad to see them go because they were a good sales tax generator," Knight said. "It's something we're working to remedy as best we can. We've already reached out to the ownership of the center so that they can begin marketing the property and recruiting to fill the space."

Wyatt-Moore said the company is "working diligently" to help find jobs at other Sam's Club locations or Walmart stores in the area for the store's roughly 140 employees.

"We are providing 60 days paid notice to each associate impacted," she said. "Additionally, we are providing severance pay and benefits for eligible associates."

The closing will leave 32 Sam's Club locations in Illinois. The Naperville and Hodgkins stores will be the two closest for shoppers hoping to remain with the club.