DuPage Medical Group opens Bloomingdale facility

DOWNERS GROVE -- DuPage Medical Group has opened a new Medical Office Building at 220 Springfield Drive in Bloomingdale.

With more than 25 DMG physicians, the approximately 55,000 square foot, three-story building offers accessible medical care to residents of Bloomingdale and the surrounding communities from a central location. A range of health care services are available within the facility, including radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedics, podiatry, sports medicine and internal medicine.

The building will also house DMG's sixth immediate care center, staffed by board certified emergency medicine physicians, open seven days a week. In addition, the Bloomingdale Medical Office Building houses lab services, physical and occupational therapy, and diabetes care and education.

"The new Bloomingdale Medical Office Building offers patients better access to the care they deserve," says DMG Chief Operating Officer Dennis Fine. "We are proud to bring this facility to fruition, as we continue our growth throughout the western suburbs and beyond," he added. "Our continued progress is part of DMG's ongoing commitment to improve the health of the community."

For a list of DMG physicians seeing patients at the Bloomingdale Medical Office Building,

visit www.dupagemedicalgroup.com/bloomingdale. For more information on DuPage Medical Group or to schedule an appointment at the new facility, visit www.dupagemedicalgroup.com.