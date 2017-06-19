A. M. Castle files Chapter 11 reorganization plan

OAK BROOK -- A. M. Castle & Co. announced it has filed its Chapter 11 reorganization plan with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The bankruptcy court will consider the plan, which, subject to the court's confirmation, will allow the company to complete its financial restructuring later this summer, likely within approximately 45 to 60 days.

The plan provides for a new senior-secured exit financing facility and the issuance of new second lien secured notes in consideration of a capital infusion of up to $40 million to refinance or exchange the existing first lien secured claims and to provide working capital for the reorganized company. It also deleverages the company's balance sheet by exchanging approximately $200 million of the existing second lien notes and third lien notes for new common stock in the reorganized company and certain new convertible second lien secured notes, together with certain cash distributions.

All existing equity interests in the company will be extinguished, but the holders will have the opportunity to receive a 20 percent share of new common stock in the reorganized company, subject to dilution, as part of a settlement.

"This filing testifies to the support of our secured creditors and is the next critical step in returning A. M. Castle to industry leadership," said A.M., Castle President and CEO Steve Scheinkman. "Our creditors' overwhelming approval of the plan demonstrates their belief this is the right path forward for castle.

The manufacturer and distributor of metal goods filed for bankruptcy in April.

"Business continues as usual for customers, employees, and vendors while we work our way through the rest of this process," Scheinkman said.