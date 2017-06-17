Breaking News Bar
 
Waukegan man dies after being found shot in courtyard

Daily Herald report

An 18-year-old man died after he was found shot early Friday at the Woodland Village Apartments in Waukegan, Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles said in a news release.

Robert J. Gordon of Waukegan was found in the courtyard after police responded to a call to the 2400 block of Dugdale Road. Gordon was transported to Vista East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office said a preliminary cause of death was a gunshot wound. A toxicology report is pending.

The Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the death, which may have resulted from an argument.

While several leads are being followed, police ask that anyone with information to call the Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.

