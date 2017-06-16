Franco's Pescheria seafood market moves to new Lake Zurich location

Owner Frank Radogna of Franco's Pescheria reaches into the fish case at the fish market and restaurant's new location in Village Square mall in Lake Zurich. courtesy of John Kelly of JPK Media

Seafood market and restaurant Franco's Pescheria has moved to a new location in Village Square mall in Lake Zurich, the owners announced last week.

The new facility at 471 S. Rand Road will feature ice cases loaded with fresh seafood caught in the wild and shipped in daily and a 50-seat restaurant. In July, a small-plate dinner menu will be introduced on weekends and an oyster bar and cocktail bar will open. The location is nearly triple the size of its previous space.

The fish market, formerly Diamond Fresh Seafood, has been a Lake Zurich fixture for years. Frank Radogna bought the business last fall and renamed it Franco's Pescheria. Radogna decided to expand to a larger, more central location. He closed in April to oversee a floor-to-ceiling renovation of the new space, according to a news release.

"The fish market had built a large, loyal clientele over the years and outgrew the old space," Radogna said. "So I wanted to create a new atmosphere -- modern, with hints of a classic Italian fish market -- and enough kitchen space to let us get more inventive with our menu."

Oyster po'boys, lobster rolls, mahi-mahi tacos and shrimp bisque are among the options on the restaurant's new lunch menu. Customers may also order from the new "cattura fresca" menu by selecting a fish straight from the case, choosing a preparation method and side dishes.

Franco's Pescheria will be open five days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cafe will open at 11 a.m. until close. The business is in the same plaza as Trader Joe's.