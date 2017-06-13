Sears falls below state deal threshold; cuts 400 at HQ

For the first time in about six years, Sears Holdings has fallen below the required workforce number to continue to receive millions in tax breaks from the state.

Also, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity plans to examine records in the Sears tax deal "to ensure taxpayers are not on the hook for an out-of-compliance Edge agreement," said department spokeswoman Jacquelyn Reineke.

The struggling retailer has fewer than the 4,250 workers needed to fulfill its much publicized deal in 2011 when it was threatening to move out of state.

"For the first time since our agreement was enacted in 2011, we recently dropped below the required job figure for the Edge credit, as we are only allowed to count certain types of job," said Sears spokesman Howard Riefs. He would not say what the current workforce number is at the Hoffman Estates headquarters. On Tuesday, Sears announced it's cutting another 400 jobs, primarily at its headquarters. The parent company of Sears and Kmart stores said the cuts involve support functions globally, certain field operations and jobs related to store closures. The eliminated jobs represent less than half a percent of the 140,000 employees it had in late January.

The job cuts are part of its previously announced plans to save $1.25 billion in annual costs. The retailer, which has been losing money for years, has been closing stores, selling locations and putting some of its famous brands, such as Craftsman tools, up for sale. The company is reportedly closing an additional 66 stores by early September. That's in addition to the 150 stores that closed in April.

In 2011, then-Gov. Pat Quinn signed a law that allowed Sears to stay in Illinois with property tax breaks extended for 15 years or until the company could recover about $125 million. It also offered Edge tax credits of $15 million for 10 years if its workforce numbers retained at least 4,250. Under the Edge program, short for Economic Development for a Growing Economy, the company must meet employment targets to keep the tax credit.

Sears received about $20 million from the state in 2016, the first year it could collect, Riefs said.

"We were required to spend a certain amount of money before we could receive any credits from the state," Riefs said. "We exceeded those objectives and earned credits that we were able to begin collecting last year."

Riefs said Sears invested $260 million to date. "We have far exceeded our requirements, with over 85 percent of what we were required to spend over the entire 10-year period already invested," Riefs said.

"In addition to our investment in our Hoffman Estates campus and downtown Chicago office, which have put hundreds of Illinoisans to work, the company continues to employ thousands of people in other operations throughout Illinois and has contracted with thousands of vendors and suppliers in the state," he said.

Riefs said Sears has moved jobs from other states to Illinois to meet the Edge agreement.

Hoffman Estates Mayor Bill McLeod said that despite the job losses at Sears, he believes the company will turn around.

"Anytime you lose jobs, you're concerned," McLeod said. "But this is a company that's in it for the long haul and they intend to keep Sears viable. But this is the way it is. They have a chance to turn around and we're banking on that."

Illinois state Rep. David Harris, a Republican from Arlington Heights, said he was involved in drafting the 2011 agreement with Sears.

"It is distressing to see the company struggle financially," Harris said. "Retailers nationally have felt the intense pressure from online sales and decreasing mall traffic, and Sears is no exception. I hope the company can refine its corporate strategy to handle the challenges it faces and can bounce back to a firm profitable position."

Sears has yet to distinguish itself or find a viable niche in the modern marketplace, said Dave Aron of Naperville and associate professor of marketing in the Dominican University Brennan School of Business in River Forest.

"This is how Sears indicates that nobody in-house has the answers," Aron said.

Although some cost reduction can productively contribute to the bottom line, Sears has to move beyond the seemingly endless cutting, store closings and asset selling if the company expects to revitalize itself, said Phyllis Ezop, president of LaGrange Park-based Ezop and Associates.

"It can't rely on cutting forever" Ezop said. "Sears needs to strengthen its retail business, ideally integrating online with the stores."

•Associated Press contributed to this report.