6/12/2017

Renishaw sells former HQ for $3.2 million

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- NAI Hiffman recently represented Renishaw Inc. in the sale of its former headquarters property at 5277 Trillium Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Heidner Property Inc. purchased the 37,500-square-foot property from Renishaw for $3,2 million to strengthen its fast-growing businesses, including Heidner Property Management and Gold Rush Gaming.

Renishaw relocated to its new 133,000 build-to-suit North American headquarters in West Dundee.

Senior vice presidents Jason Wurtz and Jack Reardon of Oakbrook Terrace-based NAI Hiffman and Jason Talanian of Glenwood Commercial Realty, Inc, represented the Renishaw in the sale.

