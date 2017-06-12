Raytheon honors Sparton facility for supplier excellence

SCHAUMBURG -- Sparton Corp. was recently recognized for its outstanding performance as a supplier to Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with a 4-Star Supplier award.

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality, on-time delivery and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. A 4-Star recognition is one of the highest levels of recognition a Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business supplier can achieve for excellence in quality and performance, and Sparton was one of 141 companies selected for this prestigious award.

Sparton's Plaistow, New Hampshire facility supplies subassemblies for the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System, Zumwalt Class Destroyer, and THAAD & AN/TPY-2 radar systems programs.

"Raytheon has one of the most rigorous evaluation procedures in the industry. To consistently achieve a high score in their rating system validates our internal processes and demonstrates the dedication our employees have to performance excellence," said Jamie Shaddix, Group Vice President Mil/Aero Manufacturing Services for Sparton.