Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 6/12/2017 11:15 AM

Raytheon honors Sparton facility for supplier excellence

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

SCHAUMBURG -- Sparton Corp. was recently recognized for its outstanding performance as a supplier to Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems with a 4-Star Supplier award.

Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business instituted the annual Supplier Excellence Awards program to recognize suppliers who have provided outstanding service and partnership in exceeding customer requirements. Award candidates are judged on certain criteria, including overall quality, on-time delivery and demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement. A 4-Star recognition is one of the highest levels of recognition a Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business supplier can achieve for excellence in quality and performance, and Sparton was one of 141 companies selected for this prestigious award.

Sparton's Plaistow, New Hampshire facility supplies subassemblies for the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System, Zumwalt Class Destroyer, and THAAD & AN/TPY-2 radar systems programs.

"Raytheon has one of the most rigorous evaluation procedures in the industry. To consistently achieve a high score in their rating system validates our internal processes and demonstrates the dedication our employees have to performance excellence," said Jamie Shaddix, Group Vice President Mil/Aero Manufacturing Services for Sparton.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account