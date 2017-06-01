Mitsubishi subsidiary MC Machinery Systems opens in Elk Grove

hello

Mitsubishi subsidiary MC Machinery Systems has opened its world headquarters in Elk Grove Village, prominently positioning its machine tool showroom and main offices on Interstate 90 near O'Hare International Airport.

The company -- which boasts customers such as Tesla, Nike, Boeing and General Electric, among others -- moved from nearby Wood Dale to build the $25 million facility in the Northwest Point business park. Inside, the company hopes customers are wooed by the large showroom with advanced metal shaping machines.

"Our main motivator to build a new headquarters was our employees and customers," said Patrick Simon, senior marketing and corporate planning manager. "We wanted to provide them a new state-of-the-art place to come to work every day with updated technological resources that enable us to better serve our customers."

Elk Grove Village endorsed and Cook County commissioners approved a tax break before the company broke ground on the 11-acre site a year ago. Under the 6b tax incentive, the property will be assessed at lower levels for the next 12 years. The company has moved 220 jobs to the location.

The company sells high precision electrical discharge machines, laser cutting machines, milling machines and press brake machines made in Taiwan and Japan. Manufacturers use the equipment to make anything from molds for Nike shoe soles to car parts to medical prosthetics.

With 75,000 square feet more than the company's previous headquarters, the building also includes a warehouse, classrooms for customers, office space and a customer service center. Employees moved into the building in April, after Rosemont-based real estate developer The Opus Group completed the project.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mayor Craig Johnson lauded the development as another indication of the village's vitality in the O'Hare market.

"God gave us something we couldn't make on our own, which is location, location, location," he said.