Blue Chip wins three awards for design excellence

hello

NORTHBROOK -- Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide, an integrated marketing agency, has been honored with three awards of excellence in the 2017 Creativity International Media & Interactive Design Awards.

Blue Chip received two Silver Awards: for B&G Foods, Inc.'s "Join us at Bear Creek" in the Alternative Media category for an Integrated Campaign, and Procter & Gamble's (P&G) "Ride into Rio" campaign in the Alternative Media category for Virtual Reality.

Blue Chip also received a Bronze Award for McCormick & Co., Inc.'s "Pure Flavor, Pure Genius" campaign in the Alternative Media category for an Integrated Campaign.

"We are proud of the creative work that is produced at Blue Chip every day, so we are thrilled to receive recognition for our work on three separate campaigns," said Stanton Kawer, chairman and CEO of Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide. "Great creative isn't just words and pictures -- great creative inspires conversation, community and commerce. It is what has built Blue Chip Worldwide."

Each year, the Creativity International Awards recognizes great design, and the designers who have created it, from around the world. Winning entries are selected for their quality of art, or their advertising impact, or both. This year, entries came from 26 countries, 3 Canadian province and 22 U.S. States.