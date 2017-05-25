Blackstone's Aon Hewitt unit starts layoffs

Aon Hewitt in Lincolnshire was acquired by Blackstone in February and now a "small percentage" of the workforce is being laid off, a spokeswoman said. DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTO

Aon Hewitt has been undergoing an untold number of layoffs across the company, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

The layoffs affected a "small percentage" of the overall workforce and took place among "a variety of positions." Hewitt has about 22,000 employees worldwide, including about 3,000 in Lincolnshire and Chicago, the spokeswoman said.

In February, British insurance broker Aon Plc sold Hewitt, its employee benefits outsourcing business, to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for about $4.8 billion. The transaction closed on May 1.

The termination date for the affected workers could vary, depending on the position. Affected workers will receive severance packages with outplacement services and job counseling, the spokeswoman said.

Aon acquired Hewitt in 2010 as part of its $4.3 billion takeover of Hewitt Associates. Aon then moved its global headquarters from Chicago to London in 2012.

The Hewitt unit, which is expected to be renamed by Blackstone, is the largest benefits administration platform in the United States, and a provider of cloud-based human resources management systems. It serves about 15 percent of the U.S. working population across more than 1,400 companies.