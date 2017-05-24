Report: McDonald's workers rally for higher wages, close streets near HQ

Streets were closed around McDonald's Oak Brook headquarters Wednesday morning as workers for the fast food chain protested to increase the minimum wage during the company's annual shareholders meeting, ABC 7 is reporting.

The workers are asking for $15 an hour and union rights during the protest. McDonald's has responded, saying they raised the minimum wage for company-owned restaurants to $1 above the local minimum wage last July, and gave employees opportunities to receive free high school completion courses and college tuition assistance.

