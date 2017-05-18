Breaking News Bar
 
Comcast reaffirms commitment to hire National Guard, Reserve

Daily Herald Report

WHEATON -- Comcast reaffirmed its commitment to hire and retain employees who are members of National Guard and Reserve at a ceremony recently held at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert, Comcast NBCUniversal's senior vice president of military and veteran affairs, and Greater Chicago Region Senior Vice president John Crowley were joined by local government officials in signing an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Statement of Support, The national internet and cable company reiterated its commitment to hire 10,000 veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses by the end of 2017 and to providing benefits designed to support them and their families while they're deployed.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to hiring and supporting the military community," said Eggert. "A large part of our commitment stems from the role the military has played in some of our leaders' lives, including company founder Ralph Roberts, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, and company vice chairman Neil Smit, a former U.S. Navy SEAL. We are proud to have thousands of military community members working in locations across the company at all levels."

Crowley added the company values the leadership and skills veterans and military community employees bring to the region.

"Our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen defend and protect our nation, and they deserve nothing less than our full commitment and support," Crowley said

The company was selected in 2016 and 2017 as a finalist for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition given by the Department of Defense to companies for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. In addition, the company was recognized by Military Times for the services and support it offers veterans.

