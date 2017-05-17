TNI Packaging purchased by international casing company

WEST CHICAGO -- TNI Packaging, LLC, a manufacturer of packaging supplies for the food industry since 1968, has been purchased by international manufacturer Visko/TeePak, a global provider of fibrous, cellulose and plastic casings.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Visko/TeePak, established in 1962, has their world headquarters in Mariehamn on the Aland Islands, Finland with their U.S. headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The company will continue manufacturing at the location in West Chicago as well as at their facility in Sembilan, Malaysia.

Jerry J. Marchese, the company's CEO will remain in a consultant capacity with the new administration.