Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/17/2017 11:28 AM

Ground breaking for Buffalo Grove Woodman's getting closer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Woodman's Food Market moved a step closer this week to breaking ground on a new 240,000-square-foot store at Deerfield Parkway and Milwaukee Avenue in Buffalo Grove.

On Monday, the village board approved a development improvement agreement with Woodman's, approving final engineering and accepting Woodman's $4.2 million bond to ensure the successful completion of both public and private improvements on the property.

The village anticipates a groundbreaking ceremony early this summer after the development team gets the necessary permits from Lake County and the Illinois Department of Transportation, which should happen in the next two to four weeks, said Community Development Director Christopher Stilling.

The village approved the project last December. It includes an additional 60,000 feet of retail and office space on the south side of Deerfield Parkway.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account