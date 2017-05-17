Ground breaking for Buffalo Grove Woodman's getting closer

hello

Woodman's Food Market moved a step closer this week to breaking ground on a new 240,000-square-foot store at Deerfield Parkway and Milwaukee Avenue in Buffalo Grove.

On Monday, the village board approved a development improvement agreement with Woodman's, approving final engineering and accepting Woodman's $4.2 million bond to ensure the successful completion of both public and private improvements on the property.

The village anticipates a groundbreaking ceremony early this summer after the development team gets the necessary permits from Lake County and the Illinois Department of Transportation, which should happen in the next two to four weeks, said Community Development Director Christopher Stilling.

The village approved the project last December. It includes an additional 60,000 feet of retail and office space on the south side of Deerfield Parkway.