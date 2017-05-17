BeerAbility opens in Lake Zurich, another planned for McHenry

BeerAbility just opened in Lake Zurich and another is planned for McHenry. It offers about 20 beers on tap, various drink and food items, as well as video gambling and slots. COURTESY OF BEERABILITY

President Jason Newman stands in front of BeerAbility, a new chain of sports bars that offer about 20 beers on tap, various drink and food items, as well as video gambling and slots. COURTESY OF BEERABILITY

BeerAbility, which features about 20 craft beers on tap, has opened its third area location in Lake Zurich with a grand opening planned for May 25.

The sports pub, at 159 S. Rand Road across from Paulus Park, also plans to open a fourth location in McHenry in June, said owner Jason Newman, 42. The establishments also feature video poker and slots.

"We believe we have a great concept and we're looking to keep going with it," he said. "We've been offering some unique beers that no one else has. That's a testament to our great relationship with the craft beer industry."

Newman also owns Libertyville-based Mobile Therapy Centers of America, a counseling and pediatric services firm. But he became interested in opening a pub after talking with a friend who owned another bar. BeerAbility opened its first location in Round Lake Heights in 2015 and the second in North Chicago last year.

Besides the craft beers, BeerAbility offers drink and food specials, including a craft beer-brushed Bavarian pretzel. It also has several large screen TVs to watch sporting events and the latest news along with free Wi-Fi.

"It's just a comfortable place to come in and try our different craft beers," Newman said. "We try to be the neighborhood destination."