Aldi to spend $180 million on remodel

hello

Batavia-based Aldi said Tuesday it has started to remodel 130 stores in Chicago and the suburbs in a project costing about $180 million.

The renovations are part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020.

The remodeled stores also will feature a new design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials -- such as recycled materials, energysaving refrigeration and LED lighting, a spokeswoman said.

In April, Aldi launched a redesigned store on Montrose Avenue in Chicago. It is part of the new look that will spread to other Aldi stores in 35 states by 2020. The overall project will cost about $1.6 billion.

Besides adding more produce, dairy and bakery, new produce lines, such as LiveGfree brand of gluten-free foods, SimplyNature organic items and others will be featured.