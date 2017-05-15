Vista Health System names interim CEO

Vista Health System on Monday named Norman F. Stephens interim chief executive officer to temporarily fill the vacancy created by the sudden departure of Barbara Martin last week.

A national search for a permanent CEO is underway. Martin left her position after serving as CEO for more than 14 years. Hospital officials would not say why Martin left the top position of the Waukegan-based two-hospital system.

Meanwhile, hospital officials said Stephens is an experienced leader in health care and most recently served as president and CEO of CHI St. Luke's Health System, The Vintage Hospital in Houston, Texas.

During his time at The Vintage Hospital, he was credited with expanding orthopedics and woman's services, improving patient satisfaction scores, as well as improving employee engagement scores.

Prior to his role at The Vintage Hospital, Stephens served as the president and CEO of Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, where he led significant improvements in patient safety, increased efficiency and reduced operating costs.

"The Vista Health System team is a dedicated group of physicians, nurses and employees who are focused on providing high-quality patient care," Stephens said. "I equally share that goal as I join the team and look forward to becoming a part of the Waukegan community."

Stephens received his master of public administration from California State University and Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from Loma Linda University.

Vista Health System is a network that includes two hospitals in Waukegan -- Vista Medical Center East and Vista Medical Center West; the Vista Lindenhurst campus that includes the Vista Ambulatory Care Center, Lindenhurst Surgery Center, LLC, the Vista Freestanding Emergency Center and the new Vista Medical Office Building; and several locations for imaging, patient therapy and physician practices.