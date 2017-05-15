Sears says vendor threatens to sue to break its contract

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings Chairman Edward Lampert said another vendor is trying to break its contract with their stores.

Hoffman Estates-based Sears Holdings Corp. Chairman Edward Lampert said Monday that a vendor is threatening to sue so it can break its contract with the retailer.

China-based One World is a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries and makes power tools and accessories for Sears under the Craftsman brand. Sears has paid One World more than $868 million since 2007. It now wants to get out of its contract, Lampert said.

"One World has informed us of their intention to take the very aggressive step of filing a lawsuit against us as they seek to embarrass us in the media to force us to let them out of their contract," Lampert said in a blog. "But Sears has nothing to be embarrassed about -- we have lived up to our word under our contract, and we will take the appropriate legal action to protect our rights and ensure that One World honors their contract."

Sears Holdings, parent company of Sears and Kmart stores, has been losing money, facing stiff competition, closing stores and laying off workers. Lampert said last week during the company's annual shareholders meeting that negative headlines have acerbated its troubles by allowing vendors to try to take advantage of the retailer. Lampert said One World is an example of a troubling trend.

Sears has paid and continues to make all payments to One World as they come due, and we are fully capable of continuing to meet our obligations under the supply agreement, Lampert said.

One World said it could do more business with other companies by diverting resources now committed to Sears without incurring the cost of expanding its manufacturing or outsourced procurement capacity, Lampert said.

"If we allowed One World to break their agreement, it would effectively reduce the flow of products they are required to deliver to Sears, harming our ability to sell tools, supply parts, and provide goods to Sears' members and customers," Lampert said. "We won't allow that to happen. We are generally not a litigious company, but we will fight back to protect our legal rights, hold One World to its contractual agreements and ensure that our customers are not affected by this business dispute."

Lampert said that as long as vendors continue to support Sears, the retailer will do well.

"Across our entire vendor base, we have always met our payment obligations and are confident that the steps we are taking to improve our financial strength and reduce our operating losses will ensure that we will continue to be a strong business partner for many years to come," Lampert said.