Marcus Millichap sells Alabama site

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm, announced the sale of a Starbucks, a 1,750-square foot property in Alabaster, Alabama, for $1.09 million, according to Steven D. Weinstock, first vice president/regional manager/managing broker.

Chad Lieber and Dominic Sulo, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Oakbrook Terrace office had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. Eddie Greenhalgh, broker of record, assisted in closing this transaction.