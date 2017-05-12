Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/12/2017 1:41 PM

Aquilon to be honored for cloud platform

Daily Herald Report

LISLE -- Aquilon Energy Services' Energy Settlement Network was named the Innovation of the Year at the 2017 Energy Risk Awards this week in Houston. It is a collaborative, cloud-based platform. Aquilon will be honored at the Energy Risk Europe Awards in London on June 28.

The Energy Risk Awards recognize excellence and innovation across global commodities markets. Award entries were judged by the editorial team for Energy Risk magazine, which covers risk management, trading, regulation and trading technology for the global energy and commodities markets.

"This award from Energy Risk is a great recognition of our commitment to technological advancement and innovation," said Jeffrey Wagner, founder and CEO of Aquilon Energy Services. "By bringing automation to the settlement process, the Energy Settlement Network helps energy market participants increase operational efficiency, and improve risk management and compliance."

