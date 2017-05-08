Camping World to revive 70 Gander Mountain stores following acquisition

Marcus Lemonis is CEO of Lincolnshire-based Camping World and the host of CNBC's reality TV show, "The Profit." COURTESY OF SANDRO

Camping World Holdings Inc., a network of RV-centric retail locations, announced Monday that it plans to operate about 70 Gander Mountain retail locations upon completion of the recently announced acquisition.

"After reviewing the stores in more detail since our successful bid in the bankruptcy process, our current goal is operate 70 or more, locations subject to, among other things, our ability to negotiate lease terms with landlords on terms acceptable to us and approval of the bankruptcy court," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World based in Lincolnshire. "The current liquidation of the existing Gander Mountain inventory will allow us to start with a clean slate of what we consider the appropriate mix and level of inventory, including the addition of Camping World and Overton's offerings where appropriate."

The company has not released which stores may remain in operation.

The Algonquin Gander Mountain, which opened in 2014 at 1400 S. Randall Road, was one of three locations expected to close in Illinois, according to court records. Stores in Champaign and Springfield were also expected to be shut down.

The Gander Mountain store in Algonquin was one of 32 underperforming locations expected to close. Minnesota-based Gander Mountain, which sells outdoor gear and equipment, has about 160 stores in 27 states nationwide.

Late last month, Camping World said it planned acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company and its Overton's boating business.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is the only provider of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts, Lemonis said.

Through its two iconic brands, Camping World and Good Sam, the company offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance along with more than 10,000 products and services through its retail locations and membership clubs. Good Sam branded offerings provide the industry's broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources while the Camping World brand operates the largest national network of RV-centric retail locations in the United States through over 125 retail locations in 36 states and an e-commerce platform. With both brands founded in 1966, product and service offerings are based on 50 years of experience and customer feedback from RV enthusiasts.