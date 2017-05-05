Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/5/2017 2:31 PM

Barilla pasta partners with tennis great Roger Federer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Switzerland's Roger Federer reaches to play a forehand during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Australia earlier this year. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook.

    Switzerland's Roger Federer reaches to play a forehand during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Australia earlier this year. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook.
    AP File Photo

  • Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates his win against Stanislas Wawrinka, of Switzerland, in their final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in March. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook.

    Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates his win against Stanislas Wawrinka, of Switzerland, in their final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in March. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook.
    AP File PHoto

  • Boxes of packaged penne rigate pasta travel along the production line inside a factory in Parma, Italy.

    Boxes of packaged penne rigate pasta travel along the production line inside a factory in Parma, Italy.

 
Daily Herald Report

The Barilla Group, with its U.S. headquarters in Northbrook, announced a long-term partnership with tennis great Roger Federer for the promotion of its pasta and sauces products around the world.

"For years it has been my dream that Roger could join Barilla in the fascinating mission of helping people eat better, in favor of their health and the sustainability of the Planet," Vice Chairman Luca Barilla said in a statement. "Now this dream has come true."

Throughout his long career, Federer has won numerous titles and achieved many records: he holds the record for number of weeks as the world's No. 1 tennis player (302) and he has won 91 singles titles, including a record 18 Grand Slam titles. He has also won two Olympic medals. So far in 2017, he has already won three singles titles, including the Australian Open in January.

Luca Barilla said, "Roger is an extraordinary person and athlete who, during his long career, has demonstrated principles and a conduct that have enabled him to conquer the hearts of millions of people in the world. We are confident that his values and global star power, coupled with our history and our way of doing business, will be of great help in bringing Barilla even further into its mission."

Federer apparently announced the partnership on his Facebook page. "It has always been there for me, but I've never told you. Now it's time to unveil my invisible supporter since the beginning: PASTA! Grazie Barilla!', wrote the Grand Slam champion wrote, adding the hashtags 'Federer Loves Pasta' and 'Barilla loves Federer'.

"Barilla pasta and sauces provide the energy that I need to succeed on the tennis court and enjoy my family's favorite activities. Pasta has been part of my daily diet for so many years that this partnership is a natural. I am excited to be joining forces with Barilla. They are the best in the business," Federer said in a Barilla release.

The growing pasta company became one of Federer's 11 sponsors after Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Credit Suisse, Jura, Moet & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, Nike, NetJets and Sunrise.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account