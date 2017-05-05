Barilla pasta partners with tennis great Roger Federer

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates his win against Stanislas Wawrinka, of Switzerland, in their final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in March. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook. AP File PHoto

Switzerland's Roger Federer reaches to play a forehand during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Australia earlier this year. He recently partnered with Barilla with U.S. headquarters in Northbrook. AP File Photo

The Barilla Group, with its U.S. headquarters in Northbrook, announced a long-term partnership with tennis great Roger Federer for the promotion of its pasta and sauces products around the world.

"For years it has been my dream that Roger could join Barilla in the fascinating mission of helping people eat better, in favor of their health and the sustainability of the Planet," Vice Chairman Luca Barilla said in a statement. "Now this dream has come true."

Throughout his long career, Federer has won numerous titles and achieved many records: he holds the record for number of weeks as the world's No. 1 tennis player (302) and he has won 91 singles titles, including a record 18 Grand Slam titles. He has also won two Olympic medals. So far in 2017, he has already won three singles titles, including the Australian Open in January.

Luca Barilla said, "Roger is an extraordinary person and athlete who, during his long career, has demonstrated principles and a conduct that have enabled him to conquer the hearts of millions of people in the world. We are confident that his values and global star power, coupled with our history and our way of doing business, will be of great help in bringing Barilla even further into its mission."

Federer apparently announced the partnership on his Facebook page. "It has always been there for me, but I've never told you. Now it's time to unveil my invisible supporter since the beginning: PASTA! Grazie Barilla!', wrote the Grand Slam champion wrote, adding the hashtags 'Federer Loves Pasta' and 'Barilla loves Federer'.

"Barilla pasta and sauces provide the energy that I need to succeed on the tennis court and enjoy my family's favorite activities. Pasta has been part of my daily diet for so many years that this partnership is a natural. I am excited to be joining forces with Barilla. They are the best in the business," Federer said in a Barilla release.

The growing pasta company became one of Federer's 11 sponsors after Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Credit Suisse, Jura, Moet & Chandon, Lindt, Wilson, Nike, NetJets and Sunrise.