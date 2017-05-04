Breaking News Bar
 
Third suburban Village Tavern opens in South Elgin

  • Village Tavern & Grill owner J.R. Hutson celebrates the store's South Elgin opening Thursday by rushing a lunch order to a customer.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Village Tavern & Grill opened Thursday in South Elgin.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

A third suburban Village Tavern & Grill opened Thursday in South Elgin, offering its typical menu of comfort foods with staples like its "nachorama" and "world famous" chicken fingers.

Business partners J.R. Hutson and Bethanne Wilson, both residents of South Elgin, held on Thursday the grand opening of the restaurant at 464 Redington Drive. The other locations are in Carol Stream and Schaumburg.

"We've always wanted to open in South Elgin because we just felt this was an up-and-coming area," Hutson said. "It reminds me of a young Golf Road, of how it used to be in the Schaumburg area. It's growing to be that size."

The Redington Drive building previously held Wok n' Hot, a contemporary Chinese restaurant that closed in October after about 1½ years in business.

The space, redecorated with wood and brick walls, seats about 135 people, and an outside patio seats more than 30 people. There are 50 varieties of beer and more than 20 LED TVs, including a 96-inch screen that can broadcast major sports or be split into four separate screens.

Hutson also owns the Schaumburg location, the first one to open in 1993. The Carol Stream location, which has a different owner, opened in 1996.

Hutson said he and Wilson attend Christ Community Church in St. Charles and are "committed to giving back to the community." The restaurant will donate to charities like the Feed My Starving Children and Samaritan's Purse, like the other locations do, he said.

