Motorola Solutions to unveil $83 million makeover at Schaumburg campus

Motorola Solutions plans to unveil on Monday the new look of its two remaining buildings in Schaumburg.

The communications and network infrastructure company said its $83 million makeover is re-energizing the buildings, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, Motorola's director of global real estate.

"This is more than just a new coat of paint and new carpeting," Rodriguez said. "We also changed the infrastructure with state-of-the-art data cabling and fiber as well new LED lighting and other changes."

Several company executives and government leaders are expected to cut the ribbon Monday on the two buildings to reveal the new look and new technology for the 1,600 engineers based there. The company also wants the community to see that it is staying in Schaumburg for the long-haul.

Motorola Solutions closed on the sale for the rest of its Schaumburg campus and announced plans to renovate the two remaining buildings in July 2016. Chicago-based UrbanStreet Group acquired about 215 acres for an undisclosed amount at the time, and Motorola Solutions signed a 13-year lease deal. Schaumburg officials at that time arranged for a tax increment financing district on the campus. Motorola could recover about $27 million of the $83 million renovation costs from the TIF if it retains more than 1,100 workers on site.

In the meantime, Motorola Solutions has updated and refreshed the two remaining buildings. The security guard booth near the Algonquin Road entrance was removed and, instead, a concierge desk is at the entrance of the building once known as the tower.

The tower, which formerly housed the top executives, and another nearby building features new furniture, flooring and decor along with new pantries with coffee and tea on each floor. A cafeteria highlights a brick fire oven for pizzas. Another area includes a training center where customers can try out new products and services.

The offices are much brighter as well. The dark granite and wood paneling were replaced with blue, silver, white and green colors.

"We've taken down a lot of the walls, so there are no more high-wall cubes and it makes it easier for people to collaborate," Rodriguez said.