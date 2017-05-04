Barrington townhouse proposal that neighbors hated will go before board

A proposed townhouse development in the Roslyn Road neighborhood of Barrington that was placed on hold last year in part because of the effort of residents to block the plan is now back on.

Barrington trustees likely will vote on the proposed 16-unit development at their meeting Monday. If approved, the development would be built on vacant land at the southwest corner of West Roslyn Road and North Cumnor Avenue that is adjacent to the GE Healthcare center at 540 Northwest Highway.

The development first went before the Barrington plan commission last year as a 21-unit proposal and prompted a lot of discussion between the developer, led by ILM Homes Inc. President Moises Cukierman, and the neighbors, led by resident Jodie Nettelhorst, president of the neighborhood group.

In October, after talks between the two sides didn't yield a compromise, the project was put on hold.

ILM modified the plan and brought it back to the commission in March.

Greg Summers, Barrington's director of development services, said that between both rounds of plan commission meetings, both sides have probably delivered around 15 hours of presentations for and against the development.

"We wanted to give everyone who wanted to speak an opportunity to do so," Summers said.

After all of the discussion, the plan commission voted 3 to 2 to recommend the plan to the village board.

Resident Marcia Chester, who has attended all the meetings, said that despite the changes to the plan, she still thinks it is wrong for Roslyn.

"They did lower it down to 16 units, but we still feel that is way too dense," Chester said. "It just doesn't fit into our neighborhood."

Summers said the developers made several other changes, including adding a storm sewer system along Cumnor Road that will guide water to a planned retention pond. The developer also would build sidewalks throughout the neighborhood including south to Sunrise of Barrington assisted-living facility and east toward Rosyln Road Elementary School.

"Now there will be one continuous sidewalk through the neighborhood," Summers said.

The Barrington village board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday, May 8.