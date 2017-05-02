Toryon Technologies sells Streamwood building

STREAMWOOD -- Entre Commercial Realty recently represented Toryon Technologies in its disposition of two buildings totaling 40,170 square feet on 2.8 acres of land at 350-380 Roma Jean Parkway in Streamwood.

Torque Parts, a truck parts distribution company, purchased the buildings and will be relocating operations from Mount Prospect to the new buildings. Toryon Technologies is a supplier of wide format printers, laminators, and routers and will be moving to a new facility to better serve its customer base.

The property consists of two facilities; a 15,000 square foot office/warehouse building and a 25,000 square foot warehouse building on two separate land parcels. Features include ample parking, a Cook County class 6B tax incentive, and high exposure off Route 20 (Lake Street).

Dan Benassi, SIOR; Mike DeSerto; and Cory Kay of Arlington Heights-based Entre represented Toryon Technologies. Hakan Sahsivar of Rose Realty represented the buyer in this transaction.