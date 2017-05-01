Round Lake residents take pollution complaints to Baxter stockholders

About 30 property owners around Long Lake in Round Lake will take their long-standing dispute against Baxter Healthcare to its stockholders on Tuesday.

Stop Pollution in Long Lake, or SPILL, plans to picket at Baxter's corporate campus where stockholders are scheduled to hold their annual meeting in Deerfield.

The property owners have been at odds with Baxter's facility at Route 120 and Wilson Road in Round Lake over pollution of the lake and unknown effects of contaminants on wildlife since 2000, said SPILL spokesperson Paige Fitton, who owns property on the east shore of the lake.

"Baxter has reneged on a lot of promises to stop polluting the lake and we just don't trust them anymore," said Fitton. "We want to see a signed sewer connection agreement."

Baxter Healthcare, part of Deerfield-based Baxter International, has research-and-development teams for hospital products and manufacturing operations in Round Lake.

In January, SPILL said it was working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Pollution Control Board regarding the allegations that Baxter Healthcare was polluting the lake.

The IEPA issued a violation notice to Baxter in August. Since then, the IEPA has been working with the company on an agreement to resolve the violations. The violations involved exceeding their discharge permit for Biochemical Oxygen Demand, or the amount of dissolved oxygen that must be in the water so microorganisms can decompose the organic matter, and for Total Suspended Solids, or particles trapped by a filter and used as a guide on the wastewater's quality after treatment in a wastewater treatment plant.

In January, Baxter could not provide a timeline when either the agreement with the IEPA or the connection to the sewer system would happen. A spokesman at the time said the company invested about $1 million in treatment plant improvements and it remained committed to resolving the issues.

Spokesmen for the IEPA and Baxter did not immediately respond Monday for further comment.