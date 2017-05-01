Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 5/1/2017 2:19 PM

Round Lake residents take pollution complaints to Baxter stockholders

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Paige Fitton with the Stop Pollution in Long Lake group continues to be concerned about the water quality of the lake, partly due to alleged contamination by nearby Baxter Healthcare. SPILL is expected to hold a protest Tuesday in front of the company during its annual stockholders meeting.

      Paige Fitton with the Stop Pollution in Long Lake group continues to be concerned about the water quality of the lake, partly due to alleged contamination by nearby Baxter Healthcare. SPILL is expected to hold a protest Tuesday in front of the company during its annual stockholders meeting.
    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, JANUARY 2017

 
Anna Marie Kukec
 
 

About 30 property owners around Long Lake in Round Lake will take their long-standing dispute against Baxter Healthcare to its stockholders on Tuesday.

Stop Pollution in Long Lake, or SPILL, plans to picket at Baxter's corporate campus where stockholders are scheduled to hold their annual meeting in Deerfield.

The property owners have been at odds with Baxter's facility at Route 120 and Wilson Road in Round Lake over pollution of the lake and unknown effects of contaminants on wildlife since 2000, said SPILL spokesperson Paige Fitton, who owns property on the east shore of the lake.

"Baxter has reneged on a lot of promises to stop polluting the lake and we just don't trust them anymore," said Fitton. "We want to see a signed sewer connection agreement."

Baxter Healthcare, part of Deerfield-based Baxter International, has research-and-development teams for hospital products and manufacturing operations in Round Lake.

In January, SPILL said it was working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Pollution Control Board regarding the allegations that Baxter Healthcare was polluting the lake.

The IEPA issued a violation notice to Baxter in August. Since then, the IEPA has been working with the company on an agreement to resolve the violations. The violations involved exceeding their discharge permit for Biochemical Oxygen Demand, or the amount of dissolved oxygen that must be in the water so microorganisms can decompose the organic matter, and for Total Suspended Solids, or particles trapped by a filter and used as a guide on the wastewater's quality after treatment in a wastewater treatment plant.

In January, Baxter could not provide a timeline when either the agreement with the IEPA or the connection to the sewer system would happen. A spokesman at the time said the company invested about $1 million in treatment plant improvements and it remained committed to resolving the issues.

Spokesmen for the IEPA and Baxter did not immediately respond Monday for further comment.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account