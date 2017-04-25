Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/25/2017 10:17 AM

Portillo's offers heart-shaped cake for mom

  • Oak Brook-based Portillo's will offer its heart-shaped chocolate cake for Mother's Day with proceeds going to the American Red Cross.

    COURTESY OF PORTILLO'S

 
Daily Herald Report

OAK BROOK -- Portillo's, the restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style favorites, is celebrating Mother's Day with the return of its heart-shaped chocolate cake.

Portillo's will again partner donate a portion of its proceeds, up to $5,000, to the American Red Cross.

The cakes cost $14.99 and will be available for in-store pickup from May 12-14. Beginning May 1, customers can pre-order the cakes. The cakes will also be available for nationwide shipping from May 1-31 via www.portillos.com. Priced at $34.99, all mail orders include one single-layer chocolate cake, spatula and do-it-yourself icing.

