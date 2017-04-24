Schaumburg's Sullivan Roofing earns prestigious award

SCHAUMBURG -- Sullivan Roofing Inc., a commercial, industrial and architectural sheet metal roofing company, earned the Carlisle Gold Level Hall of Fame 1,000 Perfect "10" Roofing Installations Award.

This award is earned by achieving a Perfect 10 for installations using Carlisle products. Carlisle is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial construction market. Carlisle has been a leader in this field for more than 50 years.

Sullivan Roofing has installed more than 115 million square feet of quality roofing installations since the company started in 1999. It's high profile projects include Zurich Corporate Headquarters in Schaumburg, multiple Amazon distribution facilities, Cabela's, Sears Centre Arena and Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

Sullivan achieved the 1,000 perfect "10" roofing installations faster than any other contractor in Carlisle history. Sullivan Roofing has received the Carlisle Excellence in Single-Ply Award ever year since 2001.

"We use the industry's very best materials in our roofing installations," said Sullivan Roofing President Timothy Sullivan.