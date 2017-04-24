Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 4/24/2017 11:44 AM

Schaumburg's Sullivan Roofing earns prestigious award

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

SCHAUMBURG -- Sullivan Roofing Inc., a commercial, industrial and architectural sheet metal roofing company, earned the Carlisle Gold Level Hall of Fame 1,000 Perfect "10" Roofing Installations Award.

This award is earned by achieving a Perfect 10 for installations using Carlisle products. Carlisle is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial construction market. Carlisle has been a leader in this field for more than 50 years.

Sullivan Roofing has installed more than 115 million square feet of quality roofing installations since the company started in 1999. It's high profile projects include Zurich Corporate Headquarters in Schaumburg, multiple Amazon distribution facilities, Cabela's, Sears Centre Arena and Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

Sullivan achieved the 1,000 perfect "10" roofing installations faster than any other contractor in Carlisle history. Sullivan Roofing has received the Carlisle Excellence in Single-Ply Award ever year since 2001.

"We use the industry's very best materials in our roofing installations," said Sullivan Roofing President Timothy Sullivan.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account