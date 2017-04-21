Rare treatment center for anxiety opens in Elk Grove

Local officials and community members gathered to dedicate the most recent of only four residential treatment centers in the nation for anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder Friday on the campus of Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

But what makes the new Foglia Family Foundation Residential Treatment Center truly unique is that it's the only one to treat both those disorders and chemical dependency under one roof.

Beginning Monday, the 18,000-square-foot building converted from a residence for the Alexian Brothers themselves will be able to serve 48 people at a time.

"It's hard to open a place like this because it's hard to find well-qualified people," said Patrick McGrath, Amita Health's vice president of residential services.

The training of the staff members who will begin working with residents next week has been going on for many months already, McGrath said.

Clay Ciha, president and CEO of Amita Health Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital, said this project has been rigorously pursued for the past six years.

It required raising $13 million in funds, with the $5 million needed for the rehab of the building coming from a donation of the Foglia Family Foundation.

Foundation Director Vince Foglia said deciding where such a donation can help most is both difficult and easy -- easy because he's been working with the Amita Health/Alexian Brothers Health System for so many years.

"I've always been very committed to taking care of people," Foglia said. "It will be a flagship for residential treatment. And that was exciting to me -- especially in the Chicago area."

The length of stay at the facility will differ from person to person, but a general expectation is about three weeks for chemical dependency and about six weeks for anxiety or OCD.

About 500 people per year are expected to be treated, Ciha said.

Democratic U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg was among the officials to speak at the dedication and he highlighted the center as an important tool in addressing mental health issues.

"One, we're trying to remove the stigma of discussion of this issue, and two, we're trying to do something about it," Krishnamoorthi said. "We're going to make a difference on this issue of mental health disorders and we're going to do it together."

Brother Dan McCormick, provincial of the Immaculate Conception Province of the Alexian Brothers, said the center is the latest example of the Alexian Brothers' centuries of standing up for those who need help -- often against intense political pressure.

Calling the U.S. one of the richest countries on Earth with one of the poorest systems of health care delivery for all its citizens, McCormick said the Alexian Brothers would not let those with mental health issues be marginalized by society.

"I think we're all here to say enough is enough," McCormick said. "We can't let this happen again."