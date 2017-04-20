Breaking News Bar
 
Fresh Market in Kildeer closing

  The Fresh Market in Kildeer, which opened about 12 years ago, is closing.

Kim Mikus
 
 

The Fresh Market upscale grocery store said it is closing its store on Rand Road in Kildeer.

This store closing "will allow the company to focus on the success, service and growth of its existing portfolio of stores," according to a company spokesperson. "The decision to close this location was made after careful consideration of the overall growth strategy and long-term performance of the company."

Signs at the store say everything is reduced 30 percent.

The grocer at 20771 N. Rand Road, opened about 12 years ago. Another Lake County location opened a few miles away about four years ago in Lincolnshire. Other stores will continue to operate in suburbs including Crystal Lake, Wilmette, Geneva and Glen Ellyn.

The Greensboro, North Carolina-based company, known for high-quality produce, meat and prepared foods, has faced increasingly stiff competition, particularly in suburban markets where consumers have numerous options for similar offerings -- many of them cheaper.

The company has seen some recent changes. About a year ago, The Fresh Market agreed to be bought by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for about $1.36 billion.

