updated: 6/24/2018 10:28 PM

Sand, mud block Thai cave passage where 13 feared trapped

Associated Press
BANGKOK -- Rescuers are planning a second attempt to try to get through a small, flooded passage inside a Thai cave to search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who entered the cave two days ago.

An official in the forest park in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province said the divers were unable to reach the large chamber inside the cave where the students might be on their first attempt at dawn Monday. Kamolchai Kotcha said the passage to the chamber is extremely small, "flooded and covered with sand and mud."

The large chamber is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the cave entrance.

The 12 boys are aged 11-15 and are believed to have entered the cave with their coach late Saturday afternoon.

