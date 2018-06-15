Breaking News Bar
 
Coyotes trade Max Domi to Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk

By JOHN MARSHALL
Associated Press
 
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have traded forward Max Domi to the Montreal Canadiens for Alex Galchenyuk in an exchange of young, talented players.

The 23-year-old Domi had been one of the cornerstones of Arizona's rebuilding project since the Coyotes selected him with the 12th overall pick in 2013. The son of former NHL tough guy Tie Domi, Max scored 18 goals and had 34 assists as a rookie in 2015-16, but his production has dipped the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old Galchenyuk has been a steady scorer since Montreal selected him third overall in 2012. He has eclipsed 20 goals twice, including a career-high 30 in 2015-16. Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 32 assists last season.

