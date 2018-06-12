Breaking News Bar
 
Washington honors Stanley Cup-champion Capitals with parade

  • Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, left, of Russia,, and center Nicklas Backstrom, of Sweden, right, hold up the Stanley Cup as the Capitols arrive at Dulles International Airport in Sterling, Va., Friday, June 8, 2018, the day after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals.

By STEPHEN WHYNO
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Stanley Cup-champion Capitals will celebrate the city's first major four pro sports championship in 26 years with a parade down Constitution Avenue this morning.

It's the first sports parade in Washington since the NFL's Redskins in 1992. Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and his teammates will travel from 17th to 7th on Constitution to a rally on the National Mall by the afternoon.

They'll be joined by four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. Air National Guard who will perform a flyover about 25 minutes in. Season-ticket holders who have remained from the team's eight-win inaugural season in 1974-75, high school marching bands and the D.C. fire department pipes and drums will be among those participating in the parade.

