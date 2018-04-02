Breaking News Bar
 
Predators sign forward Tanner Jeannot to entry-level deal

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed forward Tanner Jeannot to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins in the 2018-19 season.

The 20-year-old Jennings has spent the last four seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League. He had 40 goals and 80 points with a plus/minus rating of plus-49 to help Moose Jaw go 52-15-5 during the 2017-18 season.

Moose Jaw, in Saskatchewan. is playing a Game 7 against Prince Albert in its WHL opening-round playoff series Tuesday.

Jeannot had 77 goals and 93 assists in 267 regular-season games with Moose Jaw. He also has six goals and 12 assists in 23 postseason games.

