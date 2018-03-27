Laine's shootout winner gives Jets 5-4 win over Bruins

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand (63) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins' Kevan Miller (86) and Patrice Bergeron (37) help Matt Grzelcyk (48) off the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev (13) and Adam Lowry (17) celebrate after Tanev scored against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) and goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) stand on the Bruins bench during the shootout against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev (13) celebrates his third goal of the night against the Boston Bruins, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Brandon Tanev celebrates his third goal of the night against the Boston Bruins, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets' Kyle Connor (81) tries to get a shot on Boston Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during overtime in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Patrik Laine scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Brandon Tanev had his first career hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night to cap a perfect six-game homestand.

Laine deked and his shot in the fourth round trickled under goalie Anton Khudobin. Mark Scheifele also scored in the tiebreker for Winnipeg and Bruins rookie Ryan Donato put one by past the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck.

Defenseman Joe Morrow had his first goal for Winnipeg since being acquired from Montreal last month, and sixth of the season. Adam Lowry had two assists.

Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug had goals for the Bruins, who scored three power-play goals. Krug added one assist and Brad Marchand had two.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves to pick up his 40th win for the Jets. It was also their seventh straight victory at home.

Khudobin also stopped 28 shots as Boston ended a four-game road trip 2-0-2.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg scored twice to take a 3-1 lead into the third. The second period ended with Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey being handed a major for boarding the Bruins' Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston scored two power-play goals by the 3:36 mark of the third, but Tanev scored his third of the game with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:29 to take a 4-3 lead.

Krug then tied the game 4-4 at 8:06 with another power-play goal through traffic after Scheifele was sent to the penalty box for cross-checking Krug.

Winnipeg outshot Boston 4-3 in overtime, with Hellebuyck getting a piece of Marchand's breakaway shot in the waning seconds.

Tanev began the game's scoring when he banged at the puck from the side of the net until it went across the goal line at 5:33 of the first period. A Boston challenge was unsuccessful.

Scheifele put a big, clean check on Pastrnak that knocked him into the boards and down on to the ice during a Boston power play, setting a feisty tone to the game.

Scheifele's turnover in the defensive zone led to Donato putting a backhand shot past Hellebuyck with 53 seconds left in the first. The unassisted goal was Donato's third score and fifth point in his fifth NHL game.

Winnipeg scored two straight in the second, with Tanev firing a low shot by Khudobin just 16 seconds into the period. Scheifele then set up Morrow's 3-1 goal at 6:25 for the 3-1 lead.

The Jets challenged Heinen's goal at 1:45 of the third for offside, but it stood. Winnipeg was then dinged for delay of game for the challenge and Pastrnak scored at 3:36.

NOTES: Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler had an assist, giving him 600 career points. It extended the captain's point streak to seven games, with two goals and eight assists.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Tampa Bay, which leads Boston by one point for first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, on Thursday night.

Jets: At Chicago on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game trip.