updated: 3/23/2018 8:00 AM

Dutch police detain 25 England supporters for violence

Associated Press
AMSTERDAM -- Dutch police say they detained 25 English soccer supporters overnight after drunken fans threw beer bottles at officers ahead of a friendly match between the Netherlands and England.

Police say riot police were deployed to downtown Amsterdam to deal with the rowdy supporters. Police detained the England fans for offenses including public disorder.

England will play the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena on the southern edge of the Dutch capital. Police say they plan to beef up security before and after Friday's match.

About 1,500 England fans traveled to the Dutch capital for the match.

