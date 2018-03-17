Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/17/2018 12:47 PM

Capitals' Kuznetsov out vs. Flyers, considered day-to-day

  • Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, collides with New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey (14) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Washington.

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Washington Capitals say center Evgeny Kuznetsov is day-to-day with an upper body injury and won't play Sunday at the Philadelphia Flyers.

Kuznetsov was slashed in the left wrist/arm by New York Islanders defenseman Thomas Hickey and crashed into the boards in the same place Friday night in the Capitals' 5-1 victory Friday night. Kuznetsov left the game and did not return.

Coach Barry Trotz said after the game he didn't have an update, adding Kuznetsov would be evaluated Saturday. The Capitals had the day off after back-to-back games and will not hold a morning skate before facing Philadelphia.

Kuznetsov leads the Capitals with 50 assists and is second with 21 goals and 71 points behind fellow Russian star Alex Ovechkin. Chandler Stephenson is expected to replace Kuznetsov against the Flyers and would be Washington's fourth-line center in the coming weeks if the 25-year-old is out for any length of time.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

