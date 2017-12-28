US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- The U.S. embassy in Turkey has announced it's resuming normal visa services for Turkish citizens, saying Turkish authorities had adhered to assurances that no local staff would be detained or arrested for performing their duties.

The United States had halted most visa services for Turkish citizens following the arrest in October of a Turkish employee at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, deepening already strained ties between Ankara and Washington. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services for Americans in the United States.

The embassy began processing visas on a "limited" basis in November following reassurances from Turkey.

On Thursday, the U.S. embassy said "the Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow the full resumption of visa services in Turkey."