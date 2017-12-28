Breaking News Bar
 
US embassy announces end to visa crisis with Turkey

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he speaks during a media conference at the Presidential Palace in Carthage, outside Tunis, Tunisia, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Syria's peace efforts cannot include President Bashar Assad, Turkey's leader said Wednesday, calling him a "terrorist."

ANKARA, Turkey -- The U.S. embassy in Turkey has announced it's resuming normal visa services for Turkish citizens, saying Turkish authorities had adhered to assurances that no local staff would be detained or arrested for performing their duties.

The United States had halted most visa services for Turkish citizens following the arrest in October of a Turkish employee at the U.S. consulate in Istanbul, deepening already strained ties between Ankara and Washington. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services for Americans in the United States.

The embassy began processing visas on a "limited" basis in November following reassurances from Turkey.

On Thursday, the U.S. embassy said "the Department of State is confident that the security posture has improved sufficiently to allow the full resumption of visa services in Turkey."

