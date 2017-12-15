Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/15/2017 9:28 AM

Trump doesn't want to talk about Flynn pardon 'yet'

  • President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, for a trip to Quantico, Va., to attend the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump isn't saying whether he is considering a pardon for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Trump told reporters Friday, "I don't want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet." Trump spoke as he left the White House for a speech at the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va.

Flynn is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into potential collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump avoided a reporter's question about when he knew that Flynn had offered false statements to the FBI about discussion of sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

This story has been corrected in the 2nd paragraph to show the quote is 'for' Michael Flynn, not 'with'.

