Oh, brother! Subban vs Subban goes to Vegas goalie in SO

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71), of Sweden, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, blocks a shot by the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after defeating the Nashville Predators in a shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula, center, of Finland, celebrates with teammates after scoring the tying goal against the Nashville Predators in the final minute of the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in a shootout. Associated Press

A shot by Nashville Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) hits the post as Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) reaches for the shot during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban (30) blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg, of Sweden, during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3. Associated Press

Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Bonino (13) skates around the net as Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56), of Finland, and goalie Malcolm Subban (30) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) celebrates after scoring against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, for the only goal of the shootout in an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Golden Knights won 4-3. Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban makes a stop against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Malcolm Subban won a matchup of siblings, making 41 saves and then denying all six shootout attempts Friday night to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory over star defenseman P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators.

Reilly Smith scored the only goal of a six-round shootout for the Golden Knights. William Karlsson, James Neal and Erik Haula scored in regulation to help Vegas win its third straight game.

Nate Schmidt had two assists, and Haula forced overtime when he scored with 40 seconds left in the third period after the Golden Knights pulled Subban.

Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Nick Bonino had the goals for Nashville, which had won three in a row.

It was the first time the Subbans faced each other in an NHL game. According to the NHL, they became the 10th set of brothers to play against one another with one a skater and the other a goaltender.

Karlsson scored the game's first goal at 6:55 of the opening period on a power play.

At the Nashville blue line, Alex Tuch split Predators penalty killers Bonino and Colton Sissons and drove through the right faceoff circle. From there, he slid a pass to an unchecked Karlsson in the low slot and he beat goalie Pekka Rinne between the pads.

Neal made it 2-0 at 14:37 of the second against his former team.

Luca Sbisa's shot attempt from the top of the left circle ricocheted off the skate of Arvidsson and across the ice to the right circle, where a perfectly positioned Neal beat Rinne with a one-timer.

Vegas selected Neal from the Predators in the expansion draft, with the defending Western Conference champions electing to protect Jarnkrok instead. Neal spent three seasons in Nashville, scoring 77 goals in 219 regular-season games.

Jarnkrok got Nashville on the scoreboard 1:03 later.

Just inside the Golden Knights blue line on the left side, Filip Forsberg slid a backhand pass to Pontus Aberg in the high slot. Aberg passed to Jarnkrok at the left of the Vegas net before he stickhandled in front, slid to the right and faked out the Vegas goalie, depositing the puck into the open net.

Arvidsson tied it 2-all at 8:04 of the third.

Malcolm Subban stopped Kevin Fiala's shot from the top of the left circle, but Arvidsson was in front and was able to put in the rebound while being upended by Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller.

Vegas challenged for goalie interference, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Nashville took its first lead at 14:56 of the third.

Arvidsson forced a turnover behind the Vegas net and found Bonino in front for his sixth of the season.

Haula forced overtime when he scored at 19:20. With Malcolm Subban off for the extra attacker, Haula's one-timer from the right circle glanced off the skate of Nashville captain Roman Josi and by Rinne.

Notes: Rinne made 36 saves. ... The Golden Knights have not allowed a power-play goal in six consecutive games. ... Tuch has points in four straight games. ... Nashville is 5-5-2 when its opponent scores first.

