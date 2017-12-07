Flames' Tkachuk suspended 1 game for spearing

TORONTO -- Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game by the NHL for a spearing incident in Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Tkachuk will sit as Calgary tries to end a three-game losing streak Thursday night in Montreal. He will also forfeit $11,280.49 in salary.

The incident came in the first period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. Tkachuk poked Leafs forward Matt Martin with the blade of his stick while standing on the bench as an altercation was brewing along the sideboards.

The play began when Martin came across the ice and checked Troy Brouwer into the boards, leading to a brief scrum.

Tkachuk's jab went undetected by on-ice officials and no penalty was called on the play. He didn't speak to reporters after the game.

