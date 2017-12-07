Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 12/7/2017 3:08 PM

Flames' Tkachuk suspended 1 game for spearing

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TORONTO -- Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended one game by the NHL for a spearing incident in Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Tkachuk will sit as Calgary tries to end a three-game losing streak Thursday night in Montreal. He will also forfeit $11,280.49 in salary.

The incident came in the first period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. Tkachuk poked Leafs forward Matt Martin with the blade of his stick while standing on the bench as an altercation was brewing along the sideboards.

The play began when Martin came across the ice and checked Troy Brouwer into the boards, leading to a brief scrum.

Tkachuk's jab went undetected by on-ice officials and no penalty was called on the play. He didn't speak to reporters after the game.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/tags/NHLhockey

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account