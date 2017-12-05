The Latest: Saudis denounce possible US nod on Jerusalem

JERUSALEM -- The Latest on possible U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Saudi Arabia has spoken out strongly against any possible U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The kingdom, a regional powerhouse that could help the White House push through a Middle East settlement, expressed its "grave and deep concern" about such a possible recognition.

In a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the kingdom affirms the rights of Palestinian people regarding Jerusalem which it said "cannot be changed."

The statement warned that this step would "provoke sentiments of Muslims throughout world."

Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in 1967, as a future capital. Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital this week.

___

11:40 a.m.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says that U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital is a 'red line' for Muslims.

Erdogan said in a speech in parliament on Tuesday that said such a step would lead Ankara to cut off all diplomatic ties with Israel. He also said he would convene a summit meeting of countries of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to oppose any move recognizing Jerusalem.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its capital, a position nearly the entire world rejects saying its status should be determined in peace talks with the Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the eastern part of the city as their future capital.

___

10:40 a.m.

The diplomatic adviser of President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership would "stop contacts" with the United States if President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.

Abbas' aide Majdi Khaldi said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.

East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, is home to major Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites. The Palestinians seek it as a future capital, while Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.

Arab League representatives were to discuss the Jerusalem controversy on Tuesday. The organization said on Monday that Trump's possible recognition would constitute "naked aggression" against Muslims and Arabs.