Hanifin scores late in OT to lift Hurricanes past Panthers

Florida Panthers' Mike Matheson (19) takes the puck away from Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Staal (11) as Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) battles with Florida Panthers' Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal by Elias Lindholm during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Noah Hanifin (5) exchanges blows with Florida Panthers' Derek MacKenzie (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes' Jeff Skinner (53) is subdued by officials during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Noah Hanifin scored with 2 seconds left in overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a brawl-filled contest on Saturday night.

Elias Lindholm and Jeff Skinner scored Carolina's regulation goals, while Nick Bjugstad and Alexsander Barkov tallied for Florida.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward had 37 saves, while James Reimer stopped 44.

Carolina outshot the visitors 18-4 in the first period, courtesy of three minor penalties against Florida.

The Hurricanes broke through on their third power play, when Lindholm beat Reimer from the left circle on assists from Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

The hostilities started when Brock McGinn and Florida's Jared McCann fought in the final minute of the period.

Several players got into a skirmish at 7:42 of the second, with Skinner getting four minutes for roughing while teammate Justin Faulk got two minutes. Florida's Mike Matheson and Micheal Haley received two minutes each. At 9:01, Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau got two minutes and joined the group in the boxes.

Carolina's Noah Hanifin and the Panthers' Derek MacKenzie fought later in the second.

Florida tied the score nearly 5 minutes into the third, when Bjugstad picked up a loose puck in the crease and slid it past Ward with Barkov on the primary helper.

Carolina came back with a power-play goal 3 minutes later, with Skinner beating Reimer high.

Barkov tied it again in a 6-on-5 at with 1:56 left in regulation.

NOTES: Carolina won the teams' first meeting 3-1 on Nov. 7. ... Brock McGinn and Florida LW Jamie McGinn are brothers. ... Florida RW Radim Vrbata was a Hurricane from 2003-05. ... Carolina's healthy scratches were LW Phillip Di Giuseppe and D Klas Dahlbeck. ... LW Connor Brickley, LW Henrik Haapala and D Mackenzie Weggar were healthy extras for Florida. ... The teams' final meeting of the season will be on April 2 in Florida.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Start a three-game homestand on Monday night against the New York Islanders.

Hurricanes: Visit Vancouver on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game trip.

