Aberg, Fiala score in 3rd as Predators beat Blue Jackets 5-3

Nashville Predators' Anthony Bitetto, left, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Oliver Bjorkstrand, of Denmark, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Nashville Predators' Juuse Saros, left, of Finland, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Markus Hannikainen, also of Finland, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets' Tyler Motte, left, and Nashville Predators' Pontus Aberg, of Sweden, chase the puck during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

Nashville Predators' Kevin Fiala, right, of Switzerland, tries to shoot the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets' Ryan Collins during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kevin Fiala scored twice to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-3 preseason victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Filip Forsberg, Miikka Salomaki, Pontus Aberg also scored for the Predators. Anders Lindback stopped 16 of 17 shots he faced over the first half of the game, and Juuse Saros gave up two goals on 16 shots the rest of the way.

Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski and Alexander Weinberg scored for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves.

Fiala, who broke his left femur in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against St. Louis, extended the Predators' lead to 3-1 late in the second period. After Werenski pulled Columbus within one early in the third, Aberg's power-play goal made it 4-2 at 7:31. Wennberg got the Blue Jackets within one again with 7:47 remaining, but Fiala sealed the win in the final minute.