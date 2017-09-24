Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/24/2017 8:22 PM

Valeri scores twice and Timbers beat Orlando City 3-0

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Five-year-old Derrick Tellez and his older brother Josue Tellez, right, take part in the national anthem on field with the Portland Timbers before a soccer match against Orlando City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Derrick Tellez, a goalkeeper, was signed to a one-game contract with the Timbers as part of his wish with Make-A-Wish Oregon.

    Five-year-old Derrick Tellez and his older brother Josue Tellez, right, take part in the national anthem on field with the Portland Timbers before a soccer match against Orlando City on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Derrick Tellez, a goalkeeper, was signed to a one-game contract with the Timbers as part of his wish with Make-A-Wish Oregon.
    Associated Press

 
By ANNE M. PETERSON
Associated Press
 
 

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Diego Valeri scored twice to extend his MLS-record scoring streak to nine straight games and the Portland Timbers beat Orlando City 3-0 on Sunday.

Valeri moved in front of NYCFC's David Villa for most goals this season with 20.

The Argentine midfielder scored on a penalty kick in the 15th minute to extend the streak. Fans chanted "M-V-P! M-V-P!" after his second goal in the 59th minute, which put him in the lead for the Golden Boot award.

The Timbers, who started the day in third place in the Western Conference behind Vancouver and Kansas City, won their fourth straight at home.

Orlando City's chances of making the playoffs grew slimmer with the loss. The slumping Lions, who have won just one game in their past 11, were in second-to-last place in the East. The team won six of its first seven games of the season.

Toronto FC and NYCFC have already clinched playoff spots.

After Valeri's early penalty kick, the Timbers pushed the lead on Darren Mattocks' goal off a cross from Dairon Asprilla in the 30th minute. It was Mattocks' third goal of the season.

Jonathan Spector was sent off in the first minute of the second half after his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Valeri, and Orlando was down to 10 players.

After Valeri's second goal, the match got chippy with some shoving as Orlando set up for a free kick.

Victor Pagliari Giro was sent off in the 85th for appearing to elbow Portland's Diego Chara in the face. The Lions were reduced to nine players the rest of the way.

Valeri has scored more goals than any other Timbers player across all eras.

The game featured the newest Timber, 5-year-old goalkeeper Derek Tellez, who was signed to a one-game contract to grant his wish with Make-a-Wish Oregon.

Tellez, who has had three surgeries for a cancerous brain tumor, got a rousing ovation from fans when he was introduced as a sub on the video scoreboard. He also stood with the team during the national anthem and posed for the official match photo. On Friday he practiced with the team.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account